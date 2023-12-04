Nightingale developer releases December update video

The developer behind Nightingale has released a lengthy “December update” video detailing community feedback and game refinements, while also answering questions from the community.

Topics like multiplayer party size, voice actors, and more are addressed, while developer Inflexion also details some of the recent stress test findings. This comes ahead of the news another test is coming soon.

Check out the video below:

Nightingale is a PVE open-world survival crafting game played solo or cooperatively with friends. Build, craft, fight and explore as you venture through mystical portals into a variety of amazing and fantastical realms. You are stranded beyond our world, cut off by the collapse of the arcane portal

network. This catastrophe has left you fighting to survive in a labyrinth of beautiful and dangerous Fae realms. Your goal: become a skilled Realmwalker, and navigate the web of transdimensional portals. Only then can you discover your way to the magical city of Nightingale, the last known bastion of humanity.

The video details a new stress test and how you can sign up for it, highlights from the November playtest, and adjustments the team will make based on feedback and that November playtest. It’s worth noting that if you have played previous stress tests, you will need to sign up again for the next one.

Inflexion says that nearly 12,000 players tried the previous test, and that it will be working on the aggro system, which it felt was too high. Players were sending screenshot of themselves surrounded by huge amounts of enemies, which wasn’t intended. Inflexion also confirmed that Realm Cards will not be sold as microtransactions, and explained that the playtests are important because they give feedback ahead of the early access, and get a foundation for the game before it’s open to everyone.

Nightingale is planned to be released in early access via Steam on February 22nd, 2024.