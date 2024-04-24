Nightingale update adds new quality of life features and content

Inflexion has released an update on Nightingale which adds a lot of things based on community feedback, include quality of life improvements.

Last month a roadmap was released, but this update goes into specifics, after checking out the latest developer diary, below.

Changes to Combat: Players now have more ranged combat options to the early game (throwing knives, grenades and blunderbuss), and improved one-handed weapons with defensive moves such as a parry for the knife, a boomerang move for the sickle and a flurry of blows from the hammer.

Two new Bound types: Players can encounter the Bound Aegis which uses two massive shields for defense, and the cannon-carrying Bound Breaker which fires ranged explosives

Crafting Improvements: Players can now craft directly from storage and queue crafting recipes

New NPCs and quests: Additional challenges and storylines have been implemented across the Realms.

Smaller enhancements: Players will also notice temp icon replacements, the ability to purchase items directly from the Guidebook, the dodge ability for two-handed weapons and more.

The full patch notes are also available, here.

We’re enjoying the game so far, with Mick saying: “Right now at around 15 hours in, I’m really enjoying Nightingale’s core loop, and the premise of Realmdiving and facing the unknown with nowt but a Victorian stiff upper lip and a kit-bashed crossbow is compelling, but it needs a lot of work before it comes out of early access. The crafting economy is just too complex and feels a little too much like busywork, while the Realms do start to look a bit samey after a while. The biggest issue though, is the combat, which needs considerable tightening up – not to mention the bugs and glitches. Enemies spawning inside mountains is all fun and games until you realise you need to kill them all to proceed”.

Nightingale is in PC early access via Steam, now.