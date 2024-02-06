Pacific Drive Steam demo released, contains the first story mission

Kepler Interactive and Ironwood Studios has released a demo for Pacific Drive as part of Steam Next Fest, running from February 5th to February 12th.

The demo will let you play the “opening moments” and the first story mission of a game that looks incredibly intriguing, and will be launching on PC and PlayStation 5 on February 22nd. The demo, however, is just for PC users via Steam, and can be grabbed via this link.

You can check out a long video of the developer playing the game to celebrate the Steam Next Fest inclusion, below.

Sealed off for decades by the US Government, the Olympic Exclusion Zone has become a twisted and mysterious visage of the Pacific Northwest, full of radiation and dangerous anomalies. Trapped inside its 400-meter walls with only your trusty station wagon and wits to protect you, chart excursions out into the constantly shifting landscape, scavenging what materials you can and building up your own toolkit of protective measures while seeking a way out and answers to the mysteries found within. In the demo available as part of the Steam Next Fest, explore the opening of Pacific Drive and its first intriguing mission ahead of its launch. With a station wagon as your mobile base and mysterious voices on the radio guiding you, you’ll turn this car into a formidable force. From simple repairs to tricked out gadgets, you’ll do this from the comfort of your garage, the only place providing safe haven and where you’ll get to know every inch of your car during your time in the Pacific Northwest.

A physical edition of the game is coming via Maximum Games from April 9th for the game, but the digital deluxe edition will be released on February 22nd, adding items to customise your station wagon, including “pace shuttle themed decal kit, custom glow in the dark stars decal kit, wishing star antennae, Laika the Space Pup bobblehead and more”.

Pacific Drive is coming to PC and PS5 on February 22nd.