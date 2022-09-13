Pacific Drive will drive you through hell next year.

As part of the Sony State of Play we got to see a trailer for Pacific Drive, a game that challenges you to drive through hell and all its hazards. The trailer looked pretty exciting, and it’s nice to see a “racing” game that isn’t just about driving around a boring oval. It’s the first game from developer Ironwood Studios, and is coming at some point next year.

“Pacific Drive is a first-person driving survival game set in the pacific northwest region of the United States. With your car as your only companion, you’ll travel deep into the Olympic Exclusion Zone – a surreal and mysterious place that’s been abandoned for decades.

Ironwood Studios is a Seattle based game development team made up of experienced developers with a long history in the industry. Driven forward by surreal settings and compelling gameplay that actually tells a story, we’ve been putting those values towards our first title.

Now, 3 years later we’ve ramped up and are hard at work producing our premium debut title, Pacific Drive. Everyone on the team is incredibly excited and proud about the project and we are thrilled to share details. Please stay tuned as we have plenty of details to share in the future.”