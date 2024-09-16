Pacific Drive second free update launches: “Drive your Way”

Kepler Interactive has announced that the second free update for Pacific Drive is now available. It’s called “Drive your Way” and has a lot of new features.

Since the original February release, the publisher says that Ironwood Studios’ update to the driving simulator / thriller is the “most significant” since tit came out, “giving players new experiences such as Iron Wagon, Scenic Tour and Mechanic’s Road Trip”.

Check out the new trailer, then let’s get into the features:

For the bravest drivers, Iron Wagon brings a high-stakes challenge where failing a run results in permadeath and the loss of the save file. Meanwhile, Scenic Tour offers a more relaxed, story-driven experience by removing the possibility of death and reducing overall difficulty. Mechanic’s Road Trip alters how different types of terrain impact driving and how the car responds to various status effects, adding further depth to the gameplay. These presets can be fine-tuned with over 50 new settings, offering even more ways to experience Pacific Drive. Players can adjust gameplay elements like terrain impact, storm intensity, damage modifiers and crafting requirements, among others. Additionally, Ironwood Studios has implemented further performance optimizations delivering improvements across all platforms.

Here’s the details from the press release:

Gameplay Presets

Iron Wagon: Significantly increases difficulty, adds permadeath

Scenic Tour: Lowers difficulty, removes death and reduces requirements to driving, hazards, damage and crafting

Mechanic’s Road Trip: Driving is impacted by the terrain and status of the car. Items cost more to repair and cannot be crafted while on runs

Joyride: The same gameplay and tension as Pacific Drive, but gathering, crafting and research requirements are all lowered.

Damage and failure penalties are minimal

Nuclear Journey: Every map will be filled with lose dose radiation that is harmful to the player. Storms are faster and stronger, hazards and damage are more plentiful

Olympic Gauntlet: All aspects of the game are much harder. An extreme gauntlet to challenge the most dedicated breachers

Pacific Drive Gameplay Settings highlights

Customization to the car:

Performance challenge can be tuned on every surface type

Engine power can be tuned

Flat tire severity

New slider to control crafting requirements

Radiation can now be made invisible

Ambient radiation can be added across the entire game

Instability shown on the route planner can be controlled

Added controls for the storm including storm speed and the radius to the Exit Gateway

Trunk Bonk can be flagged to instant kill the player

New Free Cosmetics:

The Balloon Blaster (Mirror Ornament)

The Scrappy Gladiator (Antennae)

Anomalous Customization Pack

Bunny Express (Bobble Head)

The Mail Opener (Hood Ornament)

Souvenir Shifter

Anchor Steering Wheel

Vacation Sticker

Decal Kit: Wave of the Future

Pacific Drive is out now for PlayStation 5 and PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store).