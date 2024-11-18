New Pacific Drive update adds a new currency and more cosmetics

Kepler Interactive and Ironwood Studio has released information on a new update for its driving sim/adventure game, Pacific Drive.

In the latest press release, the team confirmed there will be new cosmetics, a new currency, and more mysteries, as well as a new customisation pack for the price of $4.99: The Frosted Customization Pack.

Check out the new trailer showing off the Winter update:

Get ready to tune up your car and head back into the Olympic Exclusion Zone, but before you do, why not deck out your garage with some fresh decorations? In the third free content update released today for their acclaimed driving survival game, Pacific Drive, indie developer Ironwood Studios delivers a range of cosmetic options in addition to new gameplay features. For those looking to add a touch of winter flair, the new Frosted Customization Pack is also available for $4.99 and brings more cosmetic add-ons.

Here’s the list of the new content in the update:

Goldshells: Found growing in the Zone these come in multiple varieties and hold garage and car cosmetics

[INFORMATION REDACTED]

New Activity

Players can decorate their garage with treasures found in the Zone

30 mounting locations

23 garage cosmetics

Items include posters, neon signs and treasures found in the zone

New Free Cosmetics: Ski Pole Shifter, Hot Cocoa Sticker

The Frosted Customization Pack contains:

Snowflake (Antenna Topper)

Frozen Steering Wheel (Steering Wheel)

Snowman (Bobblehead)

The Chrome Toboggan (Hood Ornament)

Snowdrop (Mirror Ornament)

Blizzard (Decal Kit)

In our review of the game, Chris White said: “It’s always thrilling and never dull. What makes Pacific Drive even better is the the fantastic soundtrack that plays through your radio, and the chatter of NPCs across the radio. Although you’re the only one in the car, the atmosphere is fantastic. As terrifying as it can be, you’re always impressed by how this world feels alive. The storms, the sounds coming from your car and the world around you, and the silence all blend together to make each run as thrilling as the last. Ironwood Studios has built something special, and while it can be punishing when you fail a run, it’s one of the most original and exciting games of 2024 so far.”

Pacific Drive is out now for PC and PS5.