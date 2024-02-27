Saber Interactive to publish Heading Out

Saber Interactive has today announced it will be publishing the upcoming immersive and stylish driving game Heading Out. Set to release on Steam on May 7 this year, the publishers partner with developers Serious Sim to bring the narrative adventure to players.

Heading Out is a narrative adventure with roguelite elements inspired by cult classic road movies like Thelma & Louise and Vanishing Point. Check out the game’s new release date trailer for an up-close look at the lawless action and attitude that await when you put the pedal to the metal and leave your fears in the dust.

Saber Interactive and Serious Sim’s Heading Out features a mix of white-knuckle racing, strategy, and storytelling, and has plenty of cool features, including:

● Your Adventure: Each trip offers a unique balance of high-speed chases and races, treacherous hazards and challenges, and colorful characters and stories, brought to life with stylish graphic novel visuals. Outrun your fears and the law, pursue your dreams, and risk the consequences at the end of the road.

● Your Choices: Every journey is yours to define. Strategically plan out your route and resources in advance on the map, or hit the gas and fly by the seat of your pants. Each decision shapes the road ahead, including your narrative encounters, fuel consumption, car condition and wanted level.

● Your Legend: Your unique story unfolds with every pitstop across the heartland. Meet strangers, oddballs and lost souls who’ll influence your tale, but don’t linger too long – you’ve got to keep moving. Listen to radio hosts spread your myth to the people as it grows while an eclectic Americana soundtrack carries you down the horizon.

Fans will get a chance to play Heading Out at PAX East with a playable demo via the Indie Games Poland Booth, and right now it can be wishlisted on Steam.