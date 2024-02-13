Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island new details revealed

Spike Chunsoft has revealed more details on its upcoming roguelike, Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island, including information on new items, and more monsters that will be appearing in the game.

The game is described thus: “After receiving a vision of a mysterious girl held captive by a terrible monster, Shiren and Koppa make their way to Serpentcoil Island―a distant isle rumoured to be the lost stronghold of treasurehoarding pirates.

To brave the many dangers that await them, Shiren and Koppa must traverse complex dungeons filled with hostile monsters, hidden traps, and useful items. All the gear and experience Shiren accumulates will be lost if he collapses during exploration, so beware of rushing in unprepared! Rescue the mysterious girl and uncover the mystery that clouds Serpentcoil Island”.

There’s lots of information to get through, so let’s get into it, starting with:

Use a Peach Bun to Transform into a Monster

This latest game in the series introduces the Peach Bun, capable of transforming Shiren into a monster. As you progress through the game, you can obtain a Peach Club or Peach Staff. Defeating monsters with these items may grant you a Peach Bun bearing the name of the defeated monster. Eating Peach Buns will turn you into the corresponding monster and enable you to use its special ability. Transform into aquatic or flying monsters to traverse otherwise impassable areas. You can find the Peach Club and Peach Staff within dungeons under certain conditions, adding an intriguing aspect to the story revolving around these mysterious tools.

Hoppin’ Batter Family

Has a chance of hitting thrown items, Stave magic bullets, and cannonballs back at the attacker. If this fails, the projectile lands nearby. The likelihood of successfully deflecting increases at higher levels, for instance, with Hoppin’ Hitter or Hoppin’ Slugger.

Hen Family

Master Hen and Great Hen, among others, are monsters boasting well-trained bodies. They excel in hand-tohand combat, and as they reach higher levels, they approach rapidly with doublespeed actions, so be cautious. When their remaining HP becomes low, they transform into Hens. A Hen runs around like it lost its head. If hit by fire or an explosion, it turns into Yakitori; a delicious item with a similar effect as Onigiri.

The Ninja Lurking on Serpentcoil Island: The ninja on Serpentcoil Island specialize in five types of ninjutsu: Fire, Water, Tree, Metal, and Earth. They all have the ability to skillfully dodge attacks with nimble speed, and each ninja employs ninjutsu with unique characteristics.

The ninja on Serpentcoil Island specialize in five types of ninjutsu: Fire, Water, Tree, Metal, and Earth. They all have the ability to skillfully dodge attacks with nimble speed, and each ninja employs ninjutsu with unique characteristics. Fire Ninja: Burns items on the ground. They can turn Onigiri into highly effective Grilled Onigiri.

Burns items on the ground. They can turn Onigiri into highly effective Grilled Onigiri. Water Ninja: Hides underwater. It can shoot water at you, making some of your items wet and rendering them useless.

Hides underwater. It can shoot water at you, making some of your items wet and rendering them useless. Tree Ninja: Throws a log at the target. When taking damage, it may use a ninja trick to escape.

Throws a log at the target. When taking damage, it may use a ninja trick to escape. Metal Ninja: Throws Gitan. Always drops Gitan when defeated, but the amount dropped decreases according to the amount it threw.

Throws Gitan. Always drops Gitan when defeated, but the amount dropped decreases according to the amount it threw. Earth Ninja: Hides in earthen walls, then attacks. Pelts the target with sand, dealing damage and sometimes inflicting Blind status.

Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island is coming to Nintendo Switch on February 27th.