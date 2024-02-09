Slime Rancher 2 update overhauls building system and more

Developer Monomi Park has released a free update for Slime Rancher 2 that changes some significant things such as the building system, while adding more interactions with the slimes, and even adding more gadget content and exploration.

Called “Gadgets my Way”, the update for Slime Rancher 2 “transforms every part of the world into a canvas for the player’s creativity and experimentation with an all new gadgets system”, says the team, adding that it offers “extended freedom in gadget placement and interaction”.

Check out the new trailer for the update, below:

Slime Rancher 2 continues the award-winning legacy of its predecessor, offering an enchanting journey for Beatrix LeBeau on Rainbow Island. With “Gadgets My Way”, players are invited to engage in more repeatable gameplay, fostering a deeper connection with the game world and its inhabitants through enhanced gadget interaction and creative experimentation. Additionally, there’s a host of new user interface updates, including new resources spawned from weather, new land in various zones, HUD notifications, revamped icons, and optimized game performance for a smoother, more intuitive player experience.

Here’s the list of key features for the update:

Comprehensive Building System Overhaul: Experience a transformative building system in Slime Rancher 2 with the latest update. Key features include a streamlined Gadget mode HUD, offering a more intuitive building experience, and an innovative collection review system integrated into the updated Slimepedia. This update not only enhances the ease of constructing your dream ranch but also enriches the process of discovering and cataloging your unique slime and gadget collections.

More Gadget Content and Exploration: Dive into a world of discovery with 36 new gadgets and treasures waiting in hidden nooks and crannies of Rainbow Island. The update invites players to uncover secret treasure pods, unveiling gadgets that enhance the immersive and interactive nature of the game. Explore new areas, unveil mysteries, and enrich your ranching experience with these exciting additions.

Slime Rancher 2 is out now for PC and Xbox Series S|X.