TimeMelters steam release date confirmed, console version coming later

Developer AutoExec Games has confirmed its action-strategy title TimeMelters will be hitting version 1.0 on February 28th, and also that console versions will be coming later this year.

The version 1.0 release will include “brand new, never-before-seen missions as well as single-player and co-op campaigns”, says the team, adding that the co-op campaigns can be enjoyed via a Friend Pass, meaning you only need one copy of the game to play it.

To celebrate the release date news, the team has also put out a new trailer which showcases “the intricate gameplay mechanics and captivating features that TimeMelters has to offer”, while also giving newcomers as well as long-time players a chance to see some of it up close. Take a look at the new trailer, below:

Plan and execute strategies solo or as a duo in real time. Solve puzzles, take down bosses, defend huge territories, and more in unique ways to upgrade spells and unlock powerful magic embedded in the skill tree. Embark on a quest through time that’ll fast forward, rewind, and pause players in their tracks.

“Call us old-fashioned, but our humble studio of three believes gameplay is king,” says Vincent Blanchard, CEO at AutoExec Games. “When we started working on TimeMelters five years ago, we wanted to craft an innovative title that evoked the same sense of wonder we experienced when discovering classics like Ogre Battle, Dune, Dark Omen and Quest For Glory. To get there, we created something entirely new, with never-before-seen mechanics and game rules. We can’t wait for players to enjoy TimeMelters to the fullest with its Version 1.0 launch later this month, and with the game’s console release later this year”.

TimeMelters leaves early access on PC via Steam on February 28th, with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S|X versions due later in 2024.