Chrono Odyssey gets a new trailer, coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X

Kakao Games has announced a global publishing partnership with Chrono Studio for its open world action MMORPG, Chrono Odyssey.

The team says this collaboration marks “a significant milestone for both companies and promises to deliver an immersive gaming experience to players worldwide”, and to celebrate this, the two companies have put out a new trailer showing off the world and characters of the game, which is in development with Epic’s Unreal Engine 5, and looks pretty nice going by this latest video.

Check out the new trailer, below:

Chrono Odyssey will be a “Buy-to-Play” Open World Action MMORPG, focused on delivering a Triple-A online gameplay experience for PC and console gamers alike. Set in a vast and immersive fantasy world, Chrono Odyssey offers players a unique journey through time and space, filled with epic quests, dynamic combat, and intricate storytelling. With stunning visuals powered by Epic’s Unreal Engine 5, robust character customization, and engaging gameplay mechanics which allow players to manipulate space and time, Chrono Odyssey aims to redefine the MMORPG genre and provide players with unforgettable adventures for years to come. The collaboration between Kakao Games and Chrono Studio represents a strategic alliance aimed at bringing Chrono Odyssey to a global audience. As the publisher of choice for Chrono Studio’s ambitious MMORPG, Kakao Games will provide comprehensive support in localization, marketing, and community engagement to ensure the success of Chrono Odyssey in international markets. With Kakao Games’ extensive network and expertise in global publishing, players can look forward to experiencing Chrono Odyssey’s massive world and engaging action RPG gameplay on a global scale.

You might recognise this game from the Sony State of Play where it was shown last year, but it’s also coming to PC and Xbox Series S|X.

