Demon’s Mirror coming later this year, new demo out now

Good Shepherd Entertainment has announced Demon’s Mirror has a brand new demo today as part of Steam’s Deckbuilders Fest.

But that’s not all, it’s also been confirmed that Demon’s Mirror will be coming later this year, while the demo itself will be available until April 1st, so if you want to try it out as part of the Steam Deckbuilders Fest, probably get on that sooner rather than later, before it’s gone.

Demon’s Mirror is a new roguelike deckbuilder that fuses the deckbuilding and grid manipulation genres immersing players in a terrifying world of suspense and strategy. Through deck-building and chain-3 (matching 3 or more tiles) mechanics, players are challenged to restore balance to a dark and chaotic realm via one of three demons. Set off on your quest, find and collect new cards to gain power and harness punishing combos in this completely unique roguelike deckbuilder.

Face challenging turn-based combat encounters with formidable enemies and unpredictable scenarios that change with each run. Don’t panic though, as making hasty decisions will lead to your demise. Survival in Demon’s Mirror is reliant upon mastering the strategic balance between playing cards and chaining tiles. Unique grid manipulation adds a fresh complexity to combat encounters, empowering players to unleash devastating combos while chaining tiles to attack, defend, and gather resources.

Chase the perfect run as no two playthroughs will be the same. Chance events will cause you to make interesting choices, strange creatures will present themselves to you and discover hidden secrets throughout the world.