Dustborn release date confirmed, is coming to PC and consoles in August

Developer Red Thread Games, along with publisher Spotlight by Quantic Dream has announced the release date for story-driven adventure, Dustborn. The game will be coming to PC, PS4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X on August 20th, this year.

To celebrate the announcement, a brand new trailer was also released, showing off never-before-seen game footage. The team says it’s a “single-player story-driven action-adventure game” that “invites players to embark on a mysterious road trip to transport an important package from Pacifica to Nova Scotia”.

Check out the new trailer, below:

Dustborn explores the power of words through the eyes of its playable character, Pax, an Anomal with the ability to weaponize language. By crafting new words, Pax is able to talk her way out of hairy situations, using her vocal power to neutralize threats and influence those around her, including her crew. Assembling, managing, and building relationships with this group of misfits – each with compelling stories and clashing personalities – will prove to be a complex task requiring Pax to carefully leverage her abilities. Players eager to learn more about Dustborn can now watch the Gameplay Overview, broadcasted during the Future Games Show post-show. This colourful and perilous journey into a dystopian America will lead players to unexpected situations, as varied as the landscapes they will discover. The road trip is jam-packed with challenges, such as investigations and puzzles that require the crew’s peculiar powers, action-focused combats with weaponized words, or live musical performances from The Dustborns, the crew’s rock band. Players will throw Molotov cocktails from a motorbike, swing a baseball bat to take down helicopters and more. You know, just your everyday road trip.

Creative Director Ragnar Tørnquist said: “Dustborn builds on our experience creating single-player, narrative-driven projects such as Draugen or The Dreamfall Chapters, and gave us a chance to explore the action/adventure genre”, adding “It is, first and foremost, a character-driven game about people and the power of words. Dustborn is all about understanding your crew, their relationships, and how your words shape the world around you. We cannot wait for players to embark on this bonkers road trip”.

There will be a digital release, obviously, but a physical edition will also be put out at the same time, along with a special edition which includes:

2 postcards from key locations visited by the crew

A map of the American Republic, listing all the pitstops the crew has to make before arriving to their final destination

A 32-page prequel comic book about the crew’s life before accepting this risky mission

Stickers of iconic elements from the game

Dustborn is coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X on August 20th.