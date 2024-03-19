Developer SNK has announced that Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves is coming in early 2025, and will feature a “unique art style that stimulates the senses”.

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves is the first title in the Fatal Fury series in 26 years, and Garou: Mark of the Wolves has kind of kept the series going for a while now, and SNK says it’ll feature “new and familiar characters in the fray, an innovative REV system that supercharges the excitement, and a host of other battle systems even more robust than before”.

There’s two new trailers for the game, first up we’ve got the announcement trailer:

Next up, we have a characters trailer, introducing the English voice actors for the game, too:

Let’s get into some details, taken from the official press release:

All-new REV System Shifts the Fight into Top Gear: The REV System, a toolset making its Fatal Fury debut, offers unique offensive options from when the battle begins. Players can use REV Arts, REV Accel, REV Blows (while S.P.G. is active), and more until you hit your limit and the REV Meter overheats. Balance your heat level and keep the pressure on your opponent to fight at full throttle!

Many classic Fatal Fury battle systems are back in full force, including Combination Attacks, Just Defense, Braking, Dodge Attacks, and Feints. These systems return to the fold after more than 25 years and have evolved for the modern day. Buckle up for red-hot action and competitive fights to the finish!

Experience-Tailored Control Schemes: Players can choose from two control schemes: Arcade Style is based on precise, technical inputs, while Smart Style lets you perform flashy special moves and combos using directional inputs and single button presses. From fighting game newcomers to seasoned veterans, everyone will be tricked out with the right controls—tailored specifically to your level.

In terms of characters, we’ve got a few confirmed now:

Rock Howard – Voice Actors: Griffin Puatu (English), Yuma Uchida (Japanese)

Terry Bogard – Voice Actors: Michael Schneider (English), Takashi Kondo (Japanese)

Hotaru Futuba – Voice Actors: Suzie Yeung (English), Manaka Iwami (Japanese)

Tizoc – Voice Actors: Jalen K. Cassell (English), Hikaru Hanada (Japanese)

Preecha – Voice Actors: Mia Paige (English), Chika Anzai (Japanese)

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves is coming in early 2025.