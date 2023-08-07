Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves is the next title from SNK

The first title in the series since Garou: Mark of the Wolves in 1999 has been announced by SNK, and it’s called Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves.

A newly released trailer for Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves shows “fan favourites Rock Howard and Terry Bogard in motion, while also featuring the voices of some very familiar faces”, says SNK, adding that “more details will be revealed going forward, so stay tuned! The legend lives on!”.

Check out the teaser trailer below:

As the press release says, “SNK’s beloved Fatal Fury series burst onto the scene in 1991, spearheading the fighting game boom that swept the 1990s thereafter”, and it really is a reminder that is’ been such a long time since the last title in the series.

That wasn’t all that SNK announced at Evo 2023, however, as the company also used the opportunity to announce Najd would be coming to The King of Fighters XV via DLC on August 8th, with a further DLC character, Duo Lon coming in Autumn 2023.

The mysterious Najd is the fifth Season 2 DLC character to be added to KOF XV. Clad in a traditional abaya that grants her special powers, she makes her long-awaited appearance this summer. Enjoy! The formidable Hizoku assassin debuted in THE KING OF FIGHTERS 2003, fighting alongside Ash Crimson as part of the Hero Team. A major player in KOF’s “Ash Saga,” Duo Lon enters the KOF XV arena later this year! Season 2 of KOF XV includes seven DLC characters—including GOENITZ, a free release. The upcoming arrival of DUO LON will be accompanied by specific character refinements across the roster as well. Stay tuned for more exciting action as KOF XV continues to evolve!

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves hasn’t got a release date yet, but KOFXV is out now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.