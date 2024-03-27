Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn gets a deep dive gameplay trailer

Kepler Interactive has released a new gameplay trailer for Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, and it continues to look pretty great.

The new video gives us a deep dive of A44 Games’ title, due this Summer, showing the flintlock weapons, as well as the magic you’ll use to “tear across the battlefield with while fighting against the forces of the Gods”.

It’s worth noting this one will be launching on most formats, but it’ll be a day one game for Xbox Game Pass, so you can play it there if you have a subscription, come Summer when it’s released.

Check out the new gameplay overview video, below:

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn places players in the well-worn boots of Nor Vanek. This sapper, along with her mystical partner Enki, find themselves in a relentless battle against the gods and the undead. Through fights against monstrous foes, hone your combat skills as you mix melee and flintlock weapons with devastating magic. The Gods have wrought their chaos on the world of the living for far too long – push them back to their otherworldly homes in Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn with fearsome magic and black powder weapons.

When we last had a look at Flintlock, we said: “Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn looks great. From its similarities to other Soulslike titles with how combat works in regards to parrying, dodging and attacking, to the variety in Nor’s weapons and attacks, battles are going to be enjoyable. Movement also looks like a blast, and Enki is a companion that’ll be a great help the further you progress through the story. I’ve only seen a glimpse of Flintlock, but I’m already counting down the days until it releases”.

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn is coming to PC (Steam, Epic Games Store), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X this Summer.