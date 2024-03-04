Melatonin is coming to PlayStation 5 in March

Originally available for PC in December 2022, developer Half Asleep has announced rhythm game Melatonin is coming to PlayStation on March 12th.

“I’m so excited to introduce Melatonin to a whole new audience of gamers!” says David Huynh, developer at Half Asleep. “As a huge fan of rhythm games, I truly hope that Melatonin can inspire players to try more games in the genre and that it encourages game devs to make more of them too”.

Check out the announce trailer, below:

Melatonin is a rhythm game about dreams and reality merging together. Harmonize through a variety of dreamy levels containing surprising challenges, hand-drawn art, and vibrant music without any intimidating overlays or interfaces. Melatonin explores the relationship between the dreams we have when we’re asleep and the experiences we go through when we’re awake, through unique rhythm game levels. Hand-drawn in a colorful and detailed visual style, with music produced to flow hand-in-hand with the gameplay and visuals, you will piece together elements about the main character’s life as you dive deeper and deeper into their dreams at night.

Here’s a list of the key features from the latest press release:

Discover over 20 dreamy levels spread across 5 chapters, with every level introducing a new way to follow the rhythm.

Unlock Challenge Modes that will test your rhythm reflexes and skill.

Experience Melatonin from a new perspective by unlocking fun level Mashups.

Make the rhythm game level of your dreams with an easy to use Level Editor.

Use Practice Mode to guide you through each level.

Try out plenty of assist features if you’re feeling lost.

Lyle scored the game 8/10 back on PC for his review, saying it “is a lovely rhythm game that will delight anyone who has been waiting impatiently for more Rhythm Paradise. It can be a little punishing with the timing and ends quicker than I’d have liked, but for a few hours I was more than happy to let its pleasant tunes and colourful world wash over me”.

Melatonin is out now for PC, and coming to PlayStation 5 on March 12th.