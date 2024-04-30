30XX updated with new character, alternate levels, and more

Batterystaple Games, the developer behind roguelike-megaman-ish platformer 30XX has released a big update today. We’re talking a new character, new alternate levels, and even some quality of life improvements to make the game a bit better for all, and the update is now available on PC via Steam.

The new character is called Delta, and the press release says: “Get Hype and go for Glory as Delta, a brand-new character with stylish tricks up his sleeve. Simultaneously switch between both Nina and Ace’s weapons as Delta to generate Hype with each hit, then activate Glory to grant a burst of speed, damage, and NRG to fuel his wide rang”.

The launch trailer for the game is just below:

Spice up variety between each run with new Alt Phases. Encounter the Burning Temple, Deepverse, and Highvault stages on level 3+ for the opportunity to trigger some unexpected twists, including some surprising new minibosses! Hungry for quicker runs? Activate the new Ephemeral Journey Condition to cut runs down to five levels instead of ten. Delve deeper into the mind of 30XX’s orchestrator of villainous events in brand-new Datalore for enemies and bosses. Perform new actions as Nina and Ace! The same way Delta’s unique action activates Glory, Nina’s Stance Lock will keep her in place while shooting, allowing for more precise aim with her weapons. Ace’s Blade Swap allows him to quickly switch between primary weapons. These quality-of-life updates and more await in the new 1.2 update!

We loved the game when we reviewed it, with Lyle saying: “30XX is a dream come true for Mega Man fans, providing almost infinite content with its Roguelike randomness. There are so many clever elements that make this a truly exceptional game, from the addition of local and online co-op to the different themed levels. I expected to really enjoy 30XX, but I didn’t expect to fall in love with it as much as I have”.

30XX is out now for PC via Steam and on Nintendo Switch.