Bolt Action World War II third edition coming September

Warlord Games will be releasing a revised and updated third edition of Bolt Action World War II on September 26 this year. This new edition will feature refined and updated rules, along with starter army lists to help bring new players into the action. As far as returning players, there’s a deeper sense of tactical gameplay in the detailed force composition mechanics, as well as a wide variety of fresh challenges in the scenario generation system.

Bring the great battles of World War II to your tabletop with Bolt Action. Strike out from the beaches of Normandy towards Germany. Sweep across the deserts of North Africa in lightning raids. Battle the enemy and the sweltering heat in the jungles of Asia and on the islands of the Pacific. Fight doggedly from street to street in Arnhem, Stalingrad, and Berlin. Whatever your preferred style of play, or your historical interests, the diverse army and scenario options will allow you to build a force that fits. Field everything from standard rifle platoons to heavily armoured tank forces, fast-moving reconnaissance patrols, and even artillery units.

“My chief mission with Bolt Action: Third Edition was to make my favourite game an even better experience for the players. For me, there’s always one goal in mind – continuing my quest for a truly ‘seamless’ set of wargame rules – in other words, the Holy Grail of a rules system where the players are always thinking about their next moves on the table, and not about the rules of the game! I think Bolt Action: Third Edition is definitely a big step in that direction, and I’m sure you’ll agree with me!” – Alessio Cavatore, Bolt Action: Third Edition author.