Buckshot Roulette released on Steam, new trailer teases multiplayer

Developer Mike Klubnika and publisher Critical Reflex has announced that Buckshot Roulette has hit Steam today, while releasing a trailer that shows off the multiplayer coming soon, and also confirming console versions are in the works, too.

The team says that the multiplayer mode for Buckshot Roulette is planned for the coming months, as well as plans to release “on consoles and “introduce additional content and features”. The developer also confirmed that the release on Steam today “also includes language support for French, Italian, German, Spanish, Estonian, Ukrainian, Russian, Korean, Japanese, Turkish, Polish, Brazilian Portuguese and both Simplified and Traditional Chinese”.

Check out the trailer, below:

Check out the key features from the latest press release:

Shotgun Showdown: Experience the thrill of Russian roulette reimagined with the raw power of a 12-gauge shotgun. Challenge your opponent across three intense rounds and claim your victory or face the ultimate consequence.

Experience the thrill of Russian roulette reimagined with the raw power of a 12-gauge shotgun. Challenge your opponent across three intense rounds and claim your victory or face the ultimate consequence. Meet Your Match: Go head-to-head with The Dealer, playing the odds same as you. No tricks. Can you beat him at his own game?

Go head-to-head with The Dealer, playing the odds same as you. No tricks. Can you beat him at his own game? Underground Vibes: Step into a shadowy underground nightclub, where the ambiance is charged with the vibrations of drum machines against cold metal railings.

Step into a shadowy underground nightclub, where the ambiance is charged with the vibrations of drum machines against cold metal railings. Risk It All: Test your nerves in Double or Nothing mode. How long can you last when the rules are randomized and nothing is guaranteed?

Test your nerves in Double or Nothing mode. How long can you last when the rules are randomized and nothing is guaranteed? New Items: Discover unique items introduced with the Steam version, a special treat to those already familiar with the game.

In our review, Chris White said: “For such a simple game that doesn’t last long, Buckshot Roulette can be replayed and replayed, with plenty of strategical decisions needed to be made when facing certain death. Chance and luck do play a role in each match, but you can also counter the dealer’s decisions if they fail. These kind of ideas don’t come around often, and while it isn’t going to be something players play alone for more than an hour or two at a time, the possibilities of multiplayer or VR can make it’s appeal last for a while”.

Buckshot Roulette is out today for PC via Steam, and costs $2.99 / £2.49 / €2.99.