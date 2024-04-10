Darkest Dungeon II announces new game mode: “Kingdoms”

Developer Red Hook Studios has announced a major new game mode for Darkest Dungeon II called “Kingdoms” via a trailer at the Triple-i Initiative showcase.

The “Kingdoms” mode for Darkest Dungeon II will be a free content update later this year, and as part of the Steam Sale celebrating the Triple-i Initiative (a new showcase event), the game will be 33% off, while The Binding Blade DLC will also be 10% off.

Check out the new trailer, below:

This new game mode challenges players in a desperate race against the clock to find and defeat a monstrous threat before it overwhelms and destroys the Kingdom, which is made up of a network of safe haven Inns. The player journeys across these lands to gather resources and battle evil incursions. Acquired resources are used to upgrade heroes and also the Inns themselves, which can be improved via extensive upgrade trees. Players will embark on unique questlines and fight back against three new monster factions: The Coven, Beastmen and Crimson Courtiers. Kingdoms can be played independently of the game’s original “Confessions” mode.

Chris Bourassa, Co-Founder, Creative Director says: “Kingdoms is an exciting project for us. If you look at our release history, no game or DLC has ever retread ground, and we’re proud to continue that tradition here. This new mode will blend some of the permanence and roster management of the original Darkest Dungeon with the traversal and combat of Darkest Dungeon II”, adding: “Best of all, this is a massive, FREE update to DDII, packing our flagship title with even more content and value for our players. At Red Hook, we evaluate projects based on their potential to elicit surprise, delight, and despair… Kingdoms hits all three. We can’t wait to share more with our community”.

The update is expected to arrive in late 2024 for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

Darkest Dungeon II is out now.