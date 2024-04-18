Darkest Dungeon II is coming to PlayStation in July

Red Hook Studios is busy with announcements at the moment, and now the team has confirmed that Darkest Dungeon II is coming to PS4 and PlayStation 5 on July 15th. We say it’s a busy studio, as the team also just announced a new mode called Kingdoms.

The PS4 and PS5 version will be the base game but there’s an Oblivion bundle which includes “The Binding Blade” DLC, and both that version and both versions are cross-buy across the two consoles. The Binding Blade includes two new heroes (The Duelist, The Crusader) to the main game, as well as a new roaming mini-boss called The Warlord.

Darkest Dungeon II challenges players to manage not only the physical well-being of their heroes but also their mental fortitude as they confront the horrors of the road ahead. Players must carefully navigate a world teetering on the brink of collapse, all while battling their own inner demons, as every decision they make carries weighty consequences. Darkest Dungeon II invites players to embark on a thrilling journey through five campaigns, known as “Confessions”, each featuring their own terrifying boss and pervasive mechanics. Including the Duelist and the Crusader, players can now choose from a total roster of 14 playable heroes. Other features include the extensive metagame progression hub “The Altar of Hope”, 10 companion pets with different run-defining properties and optional thematic difficulty modifiers in the form of the Radiant and Infernal Flame equipable items, for those who want less or more challenge.

“We have been very eager to bring Darkest Dungeon II to PlayStation players,” said Tyler Sigman, Design Director for Red Hook Studios. “The game feels great with DualSense Controller–we’ve been able to add touches like feeling the heartbeat of a hero on death’s door, or the rumble of the stagecoach’s wheels as it hits a trap. Darkest Dungeon I was fortunate to find a strong community on PlayStation and we hope the same proves true with the sequel.”

Darkest Dungeon II is out now on PC, and coming to PlayStation consoles on July 15th.