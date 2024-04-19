El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron HD coming to Switch on April 28th

Developer crim co Ltd has confirmed that El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron HD will be hitting Switch on April 28th, digitally. We mention digitally, because there’s no physical edition of this new Switch version announced as for now.

In terms of the new elements of the game, the developer has released some information on that, as follows:

Implemented Full HD support, improved framerate, optimized loading, and general optimization.

The Switch version is visually more beautiful and fluid.

Included as bonus content are the post-ending novels “Lucifer’s Fall Chronicles of Ceta” and “El Shaddai Acension of the Metatron Art Book”.

El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron combines many genre elements with its glorious anime style graphical presentation that changes dramatically as the player progresses through a totally mesmeric experience. What is offered within El Shaddai goes far beyond these confines in that action, strategy and platforming are just a few of the challenges and exciting dangers that unfold. The game is all about its simple controls. You can experience the profound action by pressing a few buttons and the same goes to the in-game jump action and battle scenes. The intuitive controls can lead you to the best gaming experience throughout the game. Developed by a hugely-talented, Tokyo-based team headed by the legendary Sawaki Takeyasu (Devil May Cry) El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatro.

It’s been over a decade now since the game first came out, so it might seem a strange re-release, but it had a bit of a cult following, so maybe it makes sense. The PC version of El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron HD came out in 2021, and has a “very positive” rating on Steam, currently.

The Steam page also adds that “You’ll only have four buttons: jump, attack, guard and weapon stealing. But this simple way of proceeding is deeper than one can expect. There is no need of manuals or walkthroughs to get into the game, but if anyone is ready to deepen into the mechanics, the game will offer a profound, precise and rewarding timing-based action experience. The motto of El Shaddai’s gameplay always was to be “easy but profound”. Many of the game’s mechanics such as the offense-defense systems were carefully created to provide the best possible game feel”.

El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron HD is coming to Nintendo Switch on April 28th.