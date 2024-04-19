Gamesplanet Spring Sale is now live with over 3900 products discounted

Gamesplanet is now celebrating its Spring Sale from today and will run until April 29 10:00 CET/05:00 EDT/2:00 PDT, featuring a ton of great games with incredible discounts. There are over 3,900 discounted products that includes games, DLCs, Season Passes, and more. You can check out the sale right here.
Key Discounts to look out for
Hogwarts Legacy
Hogwarts Legacy is included in the sale and offers a discount of 55% at just $26.99. Hogwarts Legacy sees you take on the role of a witch or wizard and the infamous fictional school. The game is filled with some incredible puzzles and plenty of satisfying exploration, and the puzzles you’ll find in every corner of the world are well worth solving.
The more you progress, the bigger the world and the adventure becomes. There’s simply so much to see and do, and it has a story that captivates just as much as it expands the Harry Potter universe. Definitely one to look out for in the Spring Sale.
Middle-Earth: Shadow of War
Middle-Earth: Shadow of War features an impressive discount in the Gamesplanet Spring Sale at only $6.24. Featuring the excellent Nemesis system, Warner Bros. Games has created an epic adventure set in the world of Lord of the Rings by J.R.R. Tolkien. How you approach your adventure is entirely up to you.
You can choose to fight in full-scale battles head-on, or sneak around and take enemies out one by one. Middle-Earth: Shadow of War features an impressive skill tree and upgrade system, a rich and vibrant world, and a story that would fit just as much on the big screen as it does on the small one.
Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
With all the hype surrounding the recently released Fallout TV show on Amazon Prime Video, now is the perfect time to play Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition, and this is another game you can pick up at the reasonable price of $9.49. Not only is it a superb game, the recently announced next-gen upgrade will be released on April 25, 2024, and so now’s the perfect time to pick it up.
Base-building was one of the biggest inclusions in its release, but the combat was much more improved than previous games in the series too and is a particular highlight. But Fallout 4 is more than that. It is the world, the music, the characters, and the story all blended together so effortlessly to provide one of Bethesda’s finest games of all time.
You can check out these great games above, and thousands of other deals over at the Gamesplanet Spring Sale right now. Don’t miss out on some absolute gaming bargains.