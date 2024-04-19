Gamesplanet Spring Sale is now live with over 3900 products discounted

Gamesplanet is now celebrating its Spring Sale from today and will run until April 29 10:00 CET/05:00 EDT/2:00 PDT, featuring a ton of great games with incredible discounts. There are over 3,900 discounted products that includes games, DLCs, Season Passes, and more. You can check out the sale right here.

Key Discounts to look out for

Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy is included in the sale and offers a discount of 55% at just $26.99. Hogwarts Legacy sees you take on the role of a witch or wizard and the infamous fictional school. The game is filled with some incredible puzzles and plenty of satisfying exploration, and the puzzles you’ll find in every corner of the world are well worth solving.

The more you progress, the bigger the world and the adventure becomes. There’s simply so much to see and do, and it has a story that captivates just as much as it expands the Harry Potter universe. Definitely one to look out for in the Spring Sale.

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War