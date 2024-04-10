Puzzler Tell Me Your Story is coming this month

RedDeer Games has announced its cozy puzzler Tell Me Your Story is coming to PC via Steam and Nintendo Switch on April 26th.

Described by the developer as a “globetrotting storybook-puzzler”, the team says that “this beautifully illustrated cozy game puts players in the shoes of a young girl named Amelia and her dog Peanut as they visit their grandma Rose’s house, and stumble upon artefacts of a life well lived”.

Check out the release date announcement trailer for the game, below:

It turns out that Grandma Rose was a world traveler in her youth, and the chore-filled weekend quickly transforms into a globe-spanning storytelling journey through the Amazon rainforest, across the Yunnan province in China, and aboard the famous Orient Express. Tell Me Your Story is a short and sweet puzzle game about connection, adventure and the magic of sharing the joys of life with those around you. Discover Asia, Europe, and the Amazon rainforest and feel like a child again, while listening to grandmother’s colorful stories alongside Amelia and the adorable corgi doggie. While helping unpack Rose’s things together with Amelia, you will find plenty of interesting artifacts that she took from her escapades around the world. They will help you get a better picture of the memories she wants to share with you and let you traverse through the images of her past. Will this busy summer full of memories and adventure bring together two generations, that thought they had so little in common until now?

Via the Steam page, here’s “what to expect” from Tell Me Your Story:

Multiple puzzles to solve

A heartwarming story about the family bond

A corgi dog – Peanut

Minimalistic cozy graphic design

Wonderful OST, to smooth your gameplay experience

Tell Me Your Story is coming to PC via Steam and Nintendo Switch on April 26th.