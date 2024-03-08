Warhammer 40,000: Dakka Squadron launches on Nintendo Switch

RedDeer Games has announced that Warhammer 40,000: Dakka Squadron has hit Nintendo Switch today, March 8th.

The publisher says that from today, so “players can take the helm of an ork machine and, as one of their commanders, lead their boys to victory in this fast-paced, aerial shooter”.

Check out the release trailer below:

The action is mixed with the hallmark grim humor of Warhammer 40K, but if you think it’s going to just be funny, well… you couldn’t be more wrong. Warhammer 40,000: Dakka Squadron is a serious action game after all, featuring a bloody battle between the player’s ork companions and vicious goblins. This time, players will take the wheel of an airborne war machine as one of the ork commanders. You’ll be able to choose from five available ork clans, each with their own unique bonuses, ranging from more defensive to more offensive options and everything in between. As they say, whatever floats your boat, or, um, Dakkajet. Warhammer 40,000: Dakka Squadron features five different planets to conquer along with both ground and air targets to defeat. There are also a range of different types of missions to complete – whether it’s the defense of a specific strategic point or, instead, a fierce aerial dogfight. The missions vary in length and difficulty and sometimes their objective may even change while the task is being carried out. Also, Commanders shouldn’t forget to check the technical parameters of their machines during the battle as each is limited by endurance. Thankfully, each airship is completely customizable and there are tons of different options to choose from so you can look great while unleashing Ork-related destruction!

Warhammer 40,000: Dakka Squadron is out now on PC via Steam, and today on Nintendo eShop for Switch. There’s also a demo on Steam, too.