Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 gets a 6-minute Overview Trailer

Focus Entertainment have released a brand new Overview Trailer for their hotly anticipated sequel, Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2, follow up to the 2011 cult classic that featured Mark Strong as protagonist Demetrian Titus.

The new 6-minute video, narrated by Creative Director Oliver Hollis-Leick, goes into detail about the story mode, progression systems and, excitingly, the multiplayer modes. While Space Marine 2 gives off strong Gears of Warhammer 40K vibes, there’s a hell of a lot going on in Focus Entertainment’s xenos-blasting shooter.

A new campaign focuses on Ultramarine Captain Titus (voiced now by Clive Standen, perhaps because Mark Strong has become much more expensive since 2011) slashing and blasting through a Tyranid invasion some 100 years after the events of the first game (Space Marines live a long time. Well, unless something other than old age kills them, of course). Actually, he’s a Leiutenant now, but I’m sure that will be explained. The campaign can be played alone or with up to two others, who’ll take control of Titu’s battle-brothers, Gadriel and Chairon, as you mow through hundreds of Tyranids thanks to the game’s powerful “Swarm” technology.

Perhaps more enticing though, is the multiplayer element, which features both PvE and PvP modes. The former is called Operations Mode, and not only allows you to upgrade and outfit your Marine with 25-skills per each of the six playable classes – it also allows you to customise your Space Marine with dozens of cosmetics, gear, and variant armours from multiple different Space Marine Chapters. This alone has me positively giddy. I’m a big Space Wolves fan, so I’m hoping they get some love here. You can take every cosmetic you earn in Operations Mode into Eternal War mode, the PvP element.

Focus Entertainment and Saber Interactive have also wasted no time in announcing that they intend to support the game post-launch with free content updates, including new Operations missions, PvP maps, enemies, weapons, and “more”. Oof, we’re getting spoiled this September…

Why not check out the Overview Trailer below, which also features some details on the various pre-order options available for Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2.

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 will release on PC and consoles on September 9th. It’s available to pre-order now.