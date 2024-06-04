SnowRunner season 13 “Dig & Drill” released

Saber Interactive and publisher Focus Entertainment have announced SnowRunner Season 13: Dig & Drill is out now across PC, Mac, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.

This marks the first season of the game’s Year 4 Pass, and “invites players to Almaty, a brand-new, hidden gem of a region nestled in the heart of Central Asia. A set of 10 new stickers will also be available for all players as a free update.”

Check out the overview trailer and details, below:

Authorities in southeast Kazakhstan need expert manpower for a bold new mining venture and are ready to invest and set up cutting-edge infrastructure. That’s where you come in. Help the region’s quarries kickstart their operations by bringing essential equipment and rebuilding their conveyor belts and haulage systems. Once production is up and running, restore the region’s cargo airport and conduct geological surveys to complete the job. Almaty needs a saviour. Be their silver lining! To help you in this endeavour, Season 13 comes with two powerhouse vehicles to help you navigate Almaty’s rugged terrain, from the depth of its mineral deposits to the top of its mountain ranges. First is the PLAD 450, an 8×8 juggernaut equipped to handle even the toughest challenges that is sure to become a staple of any heavy duty fleet! It comes in addition to the AAC-58DW, a versatile scouting SUV with exceptional geometry and weight distribution allowing it to take on mountainous terrain like never before.

On top of that, Focus Entertainment says that this also marks the start of a 50% off price for the base game and its previously released downloadable content on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. So if you wanted to grab any of that stuff, now is likely the best time to do so.

SnowRunner is out now for PC, PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Mac, and Nintendo Switch.