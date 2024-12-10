Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 gets PS5 Pro support

A new update has been released for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 and the “obelisk” adds a new map, enemy, and PS5 Pro support.

The new update, says Saber Interactive, is the “biggest content update to date”, which is out now, adding a new mode called Operations (PvE), a new Chaos enemy, a big cosmetic pack based on Dark Angels, and even adds PS5 Pro support.

The new trailer showing off the update is below, so watch that, then we’ll get into the details.

Today’s update takes players back to the burial world of Demerium with a new Operation titled “Obelisk”, available today to all Space Marine 2 players for free! In addition, players will now have to face the Tzaangor Enlightened and avoid their deadly, fast-paced attacks as it careens across the battlefield on its Disc of Tzeentch. Stay alert, as this new enemy will be found in every Operation (PvE) mission featuring the Thousand Sons from now on. Season Pass owners also receive the Dark Angels Chapter Pack, which comes with a new Champion skin for the Bulwark class, three weapons skins for the Plasma Pistol, Auto Bolt Rifle and Power Sword, a new Storm Shield skin and over 40 unique cosmetics celebrating eight of the Dark Angels Successor Chapters.

Regarding the PS5 Pro support:

On top of today’s gameplay additions, the Obelisk update comes with a number of tech improvements for consoles and PC players alike. PS5 Pro owners can now enjoy the grimdark atmosphere of the 41st millennium with increased maximum resolution at up to 60FPS in Performance Mode and 30 FPS in Quality Mode thanks to the PlayStation 5 Pro’s Spectral Super Resolution technology allowing for upscaled 4K resolution. PC players are also now able to take full advantage of AMD’s FSR 3 and Nvidia’s DLSS3 with the addition of frame generation support.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is out now for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X.