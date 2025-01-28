Roadcraft gameplay trailer reveals May release date

Focus Entertainment and Saber Interactive have revealed the release date for construction-sim, Roadcraft via a new gameplay overview trailer.

As you can probably tell from the name and the image up above, this a game about heavy machines, but it’s also a sandbox game that takes place after the “Aftermath”. It’s coming to PC, Xbox Series S|X, and PS5 on May 20th.

Check out the gameplay trailer:

In this excitingly detailed trailer, get a glimpse of the major enterprise that awaits you as a front-line rebuilder, reviving shattered industries in a range of disaster-stricken environments across the globe. Whether dealing with the aftermath of a devastating flood or the damage caused by a relentless sandstorm, your mission is to deploy an impressive fleet of construction vehicles to clear debris, reactivate dormant factories, and rebuild crucial infrastructure like roads and bridges to revive the local industry. RoadCraft takes Saber’s expertise in off-road and construction simulation to new heights, introducing the studio’s first heavy-machinery simulation. Powered by a cutting-edge physics engine, players will interact with the environment like never before in an immersive experience that seamlessly blends driving, operating construction machinery, and managing reconstruction resources.

Pre-orders are open now, and there are two version (standard, and a “rebuilt edition”), and if you pre-order you get an exclusive vehicle DLC, the ” the Aramatsu Bowhead 30T, a robust tracked heavy dump truck features a 360-degree rotating base that can also serve as a reliable sand refiller for other trucks”.

Here’s the details on the two editions:

The Standard Edition, consisting of the base game and the vehicle DLC Aramatsu Bowhead 30T

The Rebuild Edition that includes the Rebuild Expansion, the Aramatsu Bowhead 30T and the Invictus Type A scout vehicle, in addition to the game. The Rebuild Expansion takes its simulation further with a new DLC planned for 2025, that will grant you two new maps, filled with extra missions, activities and utility vehicles.

Roadcraft is coming to PC, Xbox Series S|X, and PS5 on May 20th.