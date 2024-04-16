Surmount will release earlier than planned, on May 2nd

Publisher Popagenda and developers Indiana-Jonas & Jasper Oprel has announced that Surmount will be released early on PC and Switch, having already gone gold. Not only that, but it will launch on Nintendo Switch and PC (Steam and Epic Games Store) for $14.99 with a 10% launch discount.

“There’s no worse feeling than having to walk back your release date and delay your game so today’s announcement is really exciting!” said Nick Verge of popagenda. “We mainly wanted to ensure that our friends’ games Animal Well, Crow Country, and Cryptmaster have as much space to shine as possible. More seriously, we hope people resonate with Surmount as much as we do!”

Check out the latest trailer for the game, and all the info, below:

Surmount is a free-flowing, physics-based platforming adventure where you’ll experience the joys of mountain climbing. Make your perilous ascent through the various handcrafted and procedurally generated challenges of Mount Om, all the while following a silly story with eccentric folks along the way. Master your own unique style of climbing either alone or with a friend, upgrade and customize your climber to stand a better chance, and maybe just maybe, you’ll be the first ever to reach the top!

Here’s the list of key features from the press release, too:

An approachable physics based climbing system that is endlessly replayable and not overly punishing

A mix of handmade levels and large procedurally generated areas to overcome.

On your way to the top of Mount Om, you’ll meet a variety of eccentric characters, all with their own reason to journey to the top.

Unlock a variety of permanent and equipable items that will boost your stats.

Be the most fashionable climber out there by customizing your character’s look.

Test your skills and compete with your friends in the Daily Mountain challenge!

Play alone or tethered to a friend in local co-op.

Surmount is coming to PC (Steam, Epic Games Store) and Nintendo Switch on May 2nd.