Ultra Mega Cats gets a new gameplay trailer

Fallen Leaf Studio and Unseen Silence has released a new trailer for Ultra Mega Cats, showing off the four-player online co-op roguelike shooter.

The third-person shooter is available to wishlist on Steam now, and while it’ll be entering early access on PC via Steam, the developer has confirmed that it is also planned for Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series S|X, and PlayStation 5 after the PC version launches.

Check out the new gameplay trailer for Ultra Mega Cats below:

Ready for the ultimate showdown? Get thrown right into the action solo or with up to four feline friends and do battle with your enemy overlords. Select one of five unique Mega Cats, elite warriors armed to the whiskers with an arsenal of diverse weapons and abilities ready to take down the new rulers of your world: rodents and birds! Do you have what it takes to embody the spirit of the Mega Cats, to sharpen your claws and become a mighty warrior? Take down hordes of colorfully evil enemies, master your skills, select from over 50 different M.O.D.S for each playable cat and take down mighty bosses! No two gameplay sessions will be the same, so get stuck in and discover your favorite way to play.

Piotr Kurkowski, Game Director, Fallen Leaf said: “In a perfect world, cats are the alpha species, but in Ultra Mega Cats, something went really wrong, and now rodents and birds are ruling over our furry friends, and there’s nothing left for them to do than FIGHT!”, adding “Jump in solo or join forces with your fellow Mega Cats and take on hordes of adversaries and mighty bosses in intense co-op battles”.

Here’s the list of key features from the press release:

Choose from five different ultra cats with different play styles and personalities. Each cat has 50 different M.O.D.S that can be unlocked, offering more variety.

Streamlined, arena-based co-op PvE combat with a maximum of four players on full launch.

Each arena is arranged into ever-changing biomes through level generation. Thanks to different Coalitions (each consisting of different Aspects), no two playthroughs are the same.

The game’s stunning, vibrant art style packs as much of a punch as your cat hero will, ka-pow!

Ultra Mega Cats is coming to PC early access via Steam, and later to consoles.