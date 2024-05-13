A selection of must-have accessories for PC gamers in 2024

In the modern world, gaming is better than ever. For PC gamers, the new and improved accessories that can enhance their PC gaming marathons are particularly impressive. These innovative additions can boost performance, improve a player’s chances of success, add more comfort to a gaming session, and more.

Over the last few years, gamers in this category have been exploring an abundance of accessories, with numerous options proving to be big hits within the community. Given the fast-paced environment that the gaming sphere is, though, there are always the latest and greatest products being introduced to consumers on a regular basis. In 2024, we’ve already seen some fantastic releases that PC gamers everywhere are adding to their arsenal.

Whether you’re playing browser games online and tackling a fun platformer that serves up plenty of hilarity, or you prefer more detailed strategy-based titles and tend to download PC games, these must-have accessories can elevate your overall experience and make PC gaming far more enjoyable. Of course, some products aren’t necessarily worth the investment, but we’re focusing on the best of the best here. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at some excellent PC gaming accessories in 2024.

The SteelSeries Rival 5 is a solid mouse

A top gaming mouse that has been on the market for a good while now, the SteelSeries Rival 5 is well worth looking at. After all, no gaming setup is complete without one. A brand gamers trust, SteelSeries has done it again with the release of a mouse that packs one hell of a punch. Not only does it look the part, but this faultless mouse contains nine programmable buttons, a third thumb button, and a two-way, flickable button. It also boasts solid tracking, is comfortable to grip, and is not too heavy. It’s a gaming mouse with plenty of plus points.

The Arctis Nova Pro Wireless is a top gaming headset

In order to keep any outside annoyances at bay and enable you to immerse yourself in a specific product, a gaming headset is required. Also, giving you a competitive edge online, numerous headsets have received glowing reviews in the modern environment. One of them is certainly the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless, a product that comes with an array of superb features. For example, it has multiple connectivity options, a hot-swappable battery, mightily impressive sound, and hybrid active noise canceling to keep your mind firmly on the action. It also boasts an eye-catching design. If you’re after a gaming headset, then you can certainly do a lot worse than investing in the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless.

The Secretlab TITAN Evo series is extremely comfortable

An integral part of any dedicated gamer’s setup, purchasing a gaming chair provides comfort and can help stop any pains that are associated with marathon gaming sessions. Instead of slouching on a regular chair or lying awkwardly on a sofa, acquiring a gaming chair offers you the support you need and the comfort you undoubtedly crave. The Secretlab TITAN Evo series certainly delivers here, with this well-made gaming chair being snapped up by gamers everywhere. It comes with 4D armrests, adjustable lumbar support, memory foam padding throughout, and a wonderful magnetically attached head pillow to create a blissful experience when gaming.

Other top accessories

The must-have accessories don’t end there. For example, if you’re after a gaming keyboard, then the Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro is the one to go for. In terms of monitors, it’s hard to look past the LG UltraGear 34GP950G-B. Gaming earbuds are also desirable, particularly when looking at options like the Hammerhead Pro HyperSpeed.