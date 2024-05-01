Developer Digital Cybercherries has announced that it’s shooter HYPERCHARGE: Unboxed is coming to Xbox on May 31st. That’s both Xbox Series S|X, and Xbox One, by the way, and pre-orders are available now.

The developer says that HYPERCHARGE: Unboxed is inspired by “films like Toy Story and Small Soldiers”, saying that it’s both a first and third-person shooter action-figure game. The team adds that “Hypercharge welcomes both parents and children into a vibrant world of action figures and toys. It’s a way for adults to remember the fun of their own childhoods and make new, happy memories with their children”.

Check out the release date trailer, below:

Hypercharge: Unboxed features a full story campaign mode, which can be played solo offline or with up to 4-players online in co-op. The game also supports split-screen play, both locally and online. This Xbox release will feature cross-platform support for the PC version, so you can play with your friends however you’d like. There are even bots available if you’d prefer to play with AI teammates or opponents. If you’re feeling more competitive than collaborative, Hypercharge: Unboxed has got you covered too, as it features an array of PvP modes for brief bouts of action figure mayhem! Defend the Hypercore with your friends, survive waves of relentless hordes of weaponised toys, or enjoy a good old-fashioned free-for-all rumble!

“Hypercharge: Unboxed is the perfect marriage of nostalgic charm and contemporary shooter design,” said Joe Henson, Creative Gameplay and Marketing Director at Digital Cybercherries. “It’s a love letter to our childhood, where we enjoyed smashing action figures together and creating epic battles in our head – only now we can realize that vision in a fully interactive 3D world. Whether you’re playing solo or want to connect with friends, Hypercharge: Unboxed provides the perfect jolt of 90s energy!”

The game has been out a few years on Steam, and is sat on a “very positive” review status there. Here’s a list of key features from the latest press release:

1-4 player online/local co-op.

Full split-screen support including online/local.

Single player/offline play with player bots.

Difficulty scales based on the number of players.

Wave-based shooter with story campaign.

Classic PvP game modes. (up to eight players)

First and third-person camera modes.

HYPERCHARGE: Unboxed is out now on PC via Steam, and coming to Xbox on May 31st.