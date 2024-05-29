Murky Divers is a new “co-op comedy-horror”, coming June 19th

Embers and Oro Interactive has revealed Murky Divers, a new title that’s described as a “co-op comedy horror” where “Lethal Company meets Subnautica“, and it’s coming on June 19th.

The teams say that “you and your team work together to explore dangerous abandoned wrecks and destroy evidence of the shady experiments your lab has been undertaking”, adding that “In Murky Divers, you and your team coordinate and pilot a “blind” sub to reach a new wreck, relying on sonar to navigate”.

Check out the new trailer, below:

From legal dangers like the police, to existential ones like krakens, there are plenty of hazards for you to watch out for and avoid. On the sub, you can spend credits earned on previous wrecks to buy items and modules that give you a better chance of success on your next expedition. Once you reach a wreck, it’s time to disembark and dive into these underwater death traps filled with dangerous creatures eager to make you their next meal. Your goal is to find and extract dead bodies, or parts of them, that serve as evidence of your lab’s unethical experiments, take them back to your sub and shred them to destroy the evidence.

“We’re really excited for the launch of Murky Divers on June 19th,” said Damien from Embers and Sam from Oro Interactive. “We can’t wait to see people’s reactions when they dive into the creepy, claustrophobic underwater world we’ve created. There are lots of “things” eagerly waiting for their arrival.”

Murky Divers is the second title from developer, Embers, who previously made Strayed Lights. In our review of the team’s first title, we said: “For a game designed by a relatively small indie studio, Strayed Lights is more than competent in terms of gameplay and combat… This is certainly a very beautiful and atmospheric experience, and for many that will be enough…”

Murky Divers is coming to PC on June 19th.