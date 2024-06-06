Arcane Blast demo coming to Steam Next Fest

Developer Campfire Studio has announced a demo for its magical roguelike Arcane Blast is coming to Steam Next Fest.

Playable from June 10th until June 17th, the demo will see you “take control of Adrian, a once-powerful feline sorcerer who finds himself trapped in a mysterious world, deprived of all his powers”, says the team, adding you can “battle alone or with friends as you search for answers and learn to harness destructive elemental magic”.

Check out a trailer for Arcane Blast, below, along with some official information on the game:

The world of Arcane Blast is powered by seven core elements: Air, fire, frost, dark, lightning, water, and nature. It’s down to you as a once powerful wizard to manipulate and combine these elements to create high-damage reactions. Whether it’s chain lightning, overload, or thunderstorms – you’ll need to discover the deadliest combos if you’re to destroy the onslaught of monstrous foes and return home. As the relentless hordes escalate in power, you’ll have to switch on your strategic brain to make split-second decisions. Should I torch that terrifying tree monster or do I freeze my foes to create an opportunity to flee? Every run of Arcane Blast is different and every death is an opportunity to plan and prepare a new build for your next foray into the unknown.

As mentioned, this is a co-op roguelike, and lets you play with up to three of your friends, all with your own individual loadout.

Drobnyy Oleksii, Campfire Studio’s co-founder and tech lead, said: “We’ve been working on Arcane Blast since August 2023 and we’re really excited for the release of our first demo. We’re especially proud of the visual style and fun co-op experience we managed to achieve, and are looking forward to the community getting the chance to play.”

Arcane Blast is coming to PC via Steam in “Q3 2024”.