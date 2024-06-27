Ari Buktu and the Anytime Elevator announced by Adventure Works

Developer Adventure Works has announced a brand new 2.5D puzzle-platformer called Ari Buktu and the Anytime Elevator.

The team says it’s a “cinematic, feel-good thrill-ride inspired by classic 80s adventure films and developed by one of the producers behind the interactive Millennium Falcon ride at Disney’s Hollywood Studios”, and it’s coming soon to Steam.

Check out the announcement trailer, and the details on the game, below:

Step into the shoes of high school student Ari Buktu as you venture into the past with his eccentric science teacher Professor Lionel Raventhorpe and his trusty chinchilla-shaped friend Julius. Meet a cast of eclectic characters and uncover ancient ruins lost to mankind for centuries as you work to solve mystical puzzles, but don’t let your guard down! Deadly threats, such as pirates and tomb raiders, lurk around every corner and will do their best to put a quick end to your quest. All this is made possible by Professor Raventhorpe’s time machine elevator, built specifically to find a special gift worthy of the woman who has claimed his heart, history teacher Miss Barton. It is up to Ari to help the professor on his mission to prove his love to her! Of course, things never quite go as expected, and being stranded in an ancient civilization is definitely not part of the plan, so put on your adventurer’s hat and gear up for a classic tale of excitement and treasure hunting!

The team says the game will make you feel like the 80s never ended, and that Ari Buktu and the Anytime Elevator will include wall-jumping, a grappling hook, and plenty of platforming. It’s coming to Steam and will include “13 levels across 6 different environments, each filled with new challenges to face on your quest for priceless treasure. Use your platforming skills and wits to succeed, from puzzle solving to using the environment to your advantage.”

Ari Buktu and the Anytime Elevator is “coming soon” to Steam.