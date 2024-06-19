Battle Aces beta testing is targeted for the end of June

Uncapped Games has announced that its action RTS Battle Aces is kicking off beta testing, targeting a date of June 25th.

Revealed during the Summer Game Fest Showcase earlier this month, the team says that Battle Aces ” promises to redefine the RTS genre with its unique design and user interface innovations, making it easier and more fun to play.”.

Check out the world premier trailer below:

Battle Aces is set in the 26th century, where high-tech drones controlled by mercenary commanders, or Battle Aces, fight large-scale battles for space and resources. One of the coolest features is the Unit Deck system, which lets you choose your army composition and customize your play style. With over 50 units to choose from at launch and more than 40 available in the beta, the strategic possibilities are nearly endless. The game also includes automated resource gathering, instant unit-spawning, and preset expansions, so you can focus on the thrill of commanding your army. Matches are quick, limited to just 10 minutes, allowing for a series of satisfying battles even if you’re short on time. Plus, you can swap Unit Decks between matches to keep your strategy fresh.

You can also have a look at the game in action below, which pits two of the best RTS players against one another, with afterMath PartinG facing off against Liquid Clem:

If you want to get in on the beta, the best place to do so is via the official site, and Uncapped Games says: “We are looking for passionate players to help us fine-tune the gameplay, identify any issues, and provide valuable feedback. By participating in the Beta, you will have a direct impact on the development of Battle Aces and help shape its future.”

Battle Aces is coming to PC via Steam.