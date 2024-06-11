Best Casino Payment Methods in the Czech Republic

Online gambling is as good as it gets. Online casinos are open 24/7, you can play anywhere, and there is no dress code. But, not all online casino payment methods are the same. As a gambler, you have payment preferences — if they are not met, your concentration will suffer. Some payment methods give benefits you don’t need; others have fees and delays that bother you. But, casinos can limit or forbid your favorite payment method.

Things are even worse if you want to try your luck in online casinos in the Czech Republic. While physical casinos are transparent and law-abiding, Czech online casinos have quirky rules. They can delay the deposit or withdrawal. They can also cancel or limit the deposit or withdrawal. Czech online casinos have helpful support, but they too might not know what is happening. Here is an overview of online casino payment options in the Czech Republic so you can choose the best one.

Bank cards (Visa, MasterCard)

Visa and Mastercard are the two most convenient online casino payment methods. All Czech online casinos accept them with few restrictions. But, the issuing bank might put restrictions on gambling transactions and risky clients. If that happens, the bank might contact the casino and notify it that the client is risky. That would make the casino also put restrictions on the same client. Here is why that happens.

Banks and casinos handle a lot of transactions every day. They most often don’t even notice online casino credit card transactions. But, if the same client makes too many, they will start thinking the client is risky. They will take note and look into the client. If the client keeps making too many risky payments, the bank will limit the client. What “risky” means differs from one bank and casino to the next. Banks and casinos limit clients to limit the risk to their reputations. They don’t want complaints and bad media headlines because of what the client did.

The solution is to use a separate Visa or MasterCard for your online casino payments. That is especially true for mobile casino payments. Better yet, use a separate card from a different bank for each casino. Keep a close eye on what you are doing with that card. If you are using it too much for gambling, the bank will put limits on it and the casino will follow suit. That is how you will figure what the bank thinks is risky. No matter how much banks and casinos limit your cards, always use your cards. Do not accept third parties paying money into your casino account.

E-wallets (Skrill, PayPal)

E-wallets are simple and convenient casino payment methods. But, Czech online casinos put big restrictions on them. That is again to lower the risk. Casinos know that e-wallets are anonymous, so they don’t know who is making the transaction. That is why an e-wallet and casinos are not a good match.

The biggest e-wallet restriction is the low deposit limit, about 10 times lower than a card’s limit. That most often means the combined limit of $45,000 from all e-wallets of the same type. If you deposit from five PayPal accounts into your casino account, the combined sum must be under $45,000. But, e-wallet transactions go through immediately if the casino doesn’t block them.

The e-wallet company can also put big restrictions on casino deposits and then have big fees as well. The reason is the same: to lower the risk. Skrill puts a $5,000 limit on a casino deposit and charges 1% as a fee. PayPal fees are a percentage of the transaction plus a fixed fee. That can mean 2.9% plus $0.3 per transaction, with the PayPal casino deposit limit being $10,000 per transaction. The higher the risk to the company, the larger the fee and the bigger the restrictions.

The top e-wallet for casinos is Apple Pay; all Czech casinos accept it. They may also accept one or more of the following e-wallets as casino payment methods:

Neteller

PayPal

Paysafe

Skrill

You might want to use a single e-wallet to make your gambling stress-free. Czech casinos tend to restrict withdrawals to the same e-wallets you used for the deposit. Also, they may ask you to withdraw the same proportion to the same e-wallets. If you deposit $100 to an online casino through PayPal and $50 through Skrill, you need to withdraw only to those two. You must also split the winnings ⅔ to PayPal and ⅓ to Skrill. The casino does it to keep its accounting process simple.

Cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum)

Cryptocurrencies are a novel casino payment method. They have gained popularity in the last few years. The two most popular cryptocurrencies are Bitcoin and Ethereum. They have volatile prices that can spike or drop at a moment’s notice, adding to the gambling excitement. They are more private than e-wallets, hence online casinos in the Czech Republic shun them. A Czech online casino that accepts cryptocurrencies will brag about it on the front page. If you’re in doubt, contact the casino’s customer support and ask for more information.

Out of all the Czech Republic online casinos, Tipsport has the best crypto service. It allows users to use Czech korunas (CZK) to buy, sell, and gamble with:

Bitcoin (BTC)

Cardano (ADA)

Ethereum (ETH)

Litecoin (LTC)

Ripple (XRP)

Solana (SOL)

Tipsport processes all cryptocurrency transactions in collaboration with Coinmate, a Czech crypto exchange. Coinmate has been offering crypto investing and processing since 2014. It handles money in CZK and EUR. It has completed $1.85bn in transactions since its founding. According to the Coinmate website, the exchange is in Prague and complies with all laws. Coinmate also has customer support that you can contact with your questions.

If you use crypto for casino online payments in the Czech Republic, do your research. Find reputable exchanges and reputable casinos that will answer all your questions. Make sure you know all the rules before you send any crypto to the casino.

Unlike with a bank card, there is most often nothing you can do to refund a crypto transaction. There is no bank and there is nobody you can call to complain or get a refund. Make sure you keep a close eye on your crypto wallet. Also, please follow all possible cryptocurrency safety practices. Don’t reuse addresses, and don’t brag about your funds, wins, or losses.

Bank Transfers

Bank transfers are one of the slowest casino payment methods, yet casinos love them the most. The bank takes up to 5 business days to process one, which can drag out in a month with holidays. But, a casino will process a bank transfer in an hour, which might become 2–3 days on a holiday. How is that possible?

The reason is not that a casino can travel through time but that the bank knows you. When you send a $100 bank transfer to a casino, the casino gets a notice and sees your identity. Someone at the casino does a check, confirms it is you, and gives you $100 of the casino’s money. When the $100 bank transfer arrives in 5 business days, the casino takes back the $100 it gave you. Because the casino trusts the bank, it knows there is no risk.

That’s why Czech casinos prefer bank transfers over all other casino payment options. Take Betano for example — it accepts 14 payment methods, 8 of which are bank transfers. In the Czech Republic, it is easy to find online casinos that accept bank transfers. The bank transfer limits are the most relaxed, but do contact your bank in advance of large transfers.

Some of the most popular banks with Czech online casinos are: