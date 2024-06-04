Cosy hiking adventure Fireside is available today on PC

Publisher Nordcurrent Labs and developer Emergo Entertainment has announced its cosy hiking adventure Fireside is out today for PC. It’ll cost you $14.99 / £12.79 / €14.79, but fear not if you don’t have a PC or Steam Deck, as a version is coming to Nintendo Switch on June 18th.

“Amidst the crackling embers of Fireside, we extend a warm invitation to players to embark on this enchanting journey of camaraderie and exploration,” said Paul Redetzky, CEO at Emergo Entertainment. ”Today, we joyfully invite players to this cosy hiking adventure. It means so much to us to see our first game reach the hands of the players, and we can’t wait to hear what they think about it.”

Check out the launch trailer, below:

In Fireside dive into a magical world where a captivating narrative unfolds through a whimsical hiking adventure. Explore a beautifully hand-drawn landscape as you travel between campsites and meet a diverse cast of fellow travellers. Each evening, gather around cosy campfires where the heart of the game lies. Engage in nonviolent gameplay through trading, cooking, and making dialogue choices that generate “soul energy” – a magical currency for upgrading the player’s home. These gatherings form the heart of Fireside’s enchantment, fostering a profound sense of fellowship and connection between characters.

“Our heartfelt gratitude extends to the dedicated team at Emergo Entertianment whose craftsmanship brought this gem to life,“ said Andrius Mackevičius, Head of Publishing at Nordcurrent Labs. ”It’s an experience crafted to provide solace and joy, brimming with lovable characters, tranquil vistas, and a sprinkle of enchanting mystery.”

Here’s a list of key features for the game, from the latest press release:

Campfire Conversations: Gather around the campfire with friends and engage in meaningful, heartwarming or whimsical conversations.

Gather around the campfire with friends and engage in meaningful, heartwarming or whimsical conversations. Trade and Barter System: Each character has their own wants and needs. Collect various items and trade with other travelers.

Each character has their own wants and needs. Collect various items and trade with other travelers. Cooking: Explore 50+ recipes to cook at the campfire. Cook the items fellow travelers desire and trade with them.

Explore 50+ recipes to cook at the campfire. Cook the items fellow travelers desire and trade with them. Home Building and Improvement: Collect materials and soul energy to enhance your home base. Invite friends to visit, turning your space into a hub for shared experiences.

Collect materials and soul energy to enhance your home base. Invite friends to visit, turning your space into a hub for shared experiences. Helping Hand Philosophy: Emphasizes compassion and empathy. Non-violent interactions contribute to the well-being of others.

Emphasizes compassion and empathy. Non-violent interactions contribute to the well-being of others. Tranquil Ambiance: Fireside provides a calming atmosphere for a break from everyday life. Enjoy nature sounds, campfire crackles, and soothing music for a peaceful experience.

Fireside is out today for PC, and comes to Nintendo Switch on June 14th.