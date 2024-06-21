GYLT physical edition released for Nintendo Switch

Tequila Works has released a physical edition of GYLT for Nintendo Switch in collaboration with publisher and distributor Tesura Games.

GYLT had already been released digitally for plenty of formats, but had a PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 physical edition, so the Switch version now offers an alternative in both a standard and collector’s edition. Here’s what you’ll get in the collector’s edition:

Collector’s “School Bag” Box

Full Game “Complete-in-cartridge” (Nintendo Switch)

Exclusive Reversible Cover

A3 Double-Sided Poster: Missing and Main Art

Summer Workbook

Arcade Visitor Card

Cable Car Ticket

Sally’s Student Card

Bethelwood Card Holder

Sally’s Pin

Stickers Sheet

Flashlight (AAA Batteries not included)

The standard edition includes a reversible cover and a stickers sheet, as well.

With bullying as a common thread, the game presents Sally, an 11-year-old girl whose little cousin, Emily, has gone missing. While everyone else has stopped looking for her, she’s decided to find her. The mission will take her to a weird and dangerous version of her city. But, what a small girl can do against the horrors of the night? Well, more than you may think. GYLT is an accessible horror game for fans of the genre and beyond, with a challenging and entertaining narrative, and engaging action and stealth mechanics.

When we covered Gylt back in July 2023, we said: “Gylt is enjoyable albeit familiar. with many mechanics seen in a fair few games before. Puzzles are relatively easy to solve, but they offer a nice break from the stealth elements, always giving you something to do while searching for your cousin. While the story is enjoyable, I feel like it could have done more in explaining things. It’s gorgeous to look at, touching upon a style of horror seldom seen in the medium, and despite it being on Stadia for almost four years, the transition to modern consoles has done it the world of good.”

Gylt is out now for Switch, PS4, PS5, and PC.