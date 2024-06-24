Inkbound update coming tomorrow, adds new casual rank, trinkets and more

Developer Shiny Shoe has announced the details of Inkbound update 1.1, which will add a fair bit to the game that recently left early access.

Revealed via a Steam post over the weekend, the following are the things that will be added to version 1.1 on June 25th:

New Authored Challenge Feature with ten new dives

Casual Rank Feature

New Bindings

New Trinkets

A shiny new Vestige

New Victory Board

Added Cosmetics

Also over the weekend, there was a live stream from the development team members Albert (Designer) and Marimo (Engeineer), where the 1.1 update was shown off. The duo says they were the ones that were in charge of the update, and walk fans through via the stream, which you can see archived, below. The team also adds you can reach them on Discord if you have any questions, adding “We hope you’re just as excited as we are for Inkbound 1.1’s launch and we’ll see you on June 25th! As always, thank you so much for supporting Inkbound and the Shiny Shoe team.”

Inkbound is a turn-based roguelike set in a world where the dangerous magic of the written word comes to life. Go on a quest to save the stories of the Atheneum, unlock new classes, and master the challenge. Within the unique turn-based combat system players move freely, act simultaneously in multiplayer, and can rapidly use abilities. Go fast when the decisions are easy, go slow when the threat amps up and you need to strategize more deeply. Explore a varied set of character classes while adapting your strategy during runs to craft powerful builds. With draftable abilities, ability upgrades, and hundreds of items to find there are many possible ways to play.

In our review of Inkbound we said it “is an incredibly dense turn-based roguelike, with engaging combat, loads of build options and the ability to play with friends. As long as you’re able to figure out its complex systems without much in the way of hand-holding, you’ll have a blast writing your way to victory.”.

Inkbound is out now on PC via Steam.