Kitsune Tails is looking like a really promising 2D platformer | Hands-on preview

It gets harder every year to pick my favourite video game of all time, but for the longest time I’d always settle on Super Mario Bros 3. The first video game I ever played somehow managed to be the best of the bunch, and began my love of 2D platforming thanks to perfect controls, creative power ups and just the right level of challenge for an up and coming gamer. When a video game says it’s inspired by this all time great I’m one of many who’s sure to take notice, and that’s why I jumped at the opportunity to preview Kitsune Tails.

Although there’s a story involving a young magical fox and a love triangle that turns ugly, you’ll still immediately spot the Mario influence in Kitsune Tails. The very first cutscene features scenery hanging by ropes from the ceiling and a crowded audience watching the action unfold, just like in the theatre stage setting of Super Mario Bros 3. After getting to know a few characters you’re let loose on a platforming adventure, which again might feel comfortingly familiar.

The platforming feels as tight as you could want from a retro inspired 2D jump fest, and with plenty of baddies due for some stomping it needs to feel that good. Our purple foxy hero Yuzu begins each stage as a humanoid character, but if she gets hit by an enemy she’ll shrink down to a smaller fox character (which yes is kind of like getting smaller when losing a mushroom power up in Mario). By holding the dash button you’ll also build up momentum and speed by growing a meter at the bottom of the screen, which you might recognise as being like the P Meter from Mario 3. Kitsune Tails wears its love for the Italian plumber on its sleeve, and it makes the game all the more entertaining.

Much like Nintendo’s favourite protagonist, Yuzu also has a whole host of power-ups that dress her up in powerful new outfits. In the first couple of worlds there was a spear soldier power up which gave you a weapon to stab with that could also be used as a platform if rammed into a wall. Another power up gave you a devastating spin jump that could smash blocks and ensured you didn’t take damage standing on spiky enemies. I’m sure even more cool abilities will be waiting further into the game too, and I’m excited to try them all.

More than anything else that Kitsune Tails showed me in this preview build, it was the variety of the stages that impressed me the most. A spooky ghost house full of yokai featured lanterns that repelled ghosts and hidden doors, while a forest stage was packed with racoons throwing projectiles and trees obscuring your view. Alongside all the other platforming staples like water levels and boss fights, Kitsune Tails throws new ideas at you thick and fast.

As well as a whole load of platforming, there are also a few surprises waiting for you on the map screen too. Roaming enemies might clash with you between levels, and if defeated they’ll give you a power up you can use between stages. There’s also a shop you can spend currency at to buy a whole load of power ups, and some of these will help make tougher stages almost trivial.

Kitsune Tails is looking like a really promising 2D platformer, and for fans of the early pillars of the genre there’s a lot to love here. With loads of ideas, power-ups, and nasty enemies lurking in each stage, I can’t wait to make my way through this lovely throwback and pretend I’m three years old again.

Kitsune Tails is coming to PC via Steam on August 1st.