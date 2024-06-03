Megacopter: Blades of the Goddess gets a Steam demo

Pizza Bear Games has announced a demo for Megacopter: Blades of the Goddess, it’s 2D Desert Strike-inspired title, coming later in June.

The game places you “in the shoes of Jack Copter, a pilot with a habit of slaughtering his enemies”, and you’ll be “teamed up with the Goddess inhabiting Megacopter, players control the Megacopter through perilous missions to save the Tri-county area from the reptilian onslaught”.

Check out the latest trailer, below:

Megacopter is the culmination of classic retro games of the 80’s and 90’s (Choplifter, Desert/Jungle/Urban Strike) and TV programs that molded us (Airwolf, Knight Rider) with updated gameplay and sci-fi adventure. Pilot the sentient Megacopter while you battle Reptoid forces in the air and on the ground. Take off on an adventure with Jack the Pilot, Hobo Jones and his crew, and many more.

Here’s some of the key features for the game, courtesy of the latest press release:

4 Unique Biomes each with multiple stages where players pilot the Megacopter through perilous deserts, small towns, and hobo villages

Epic Battles against hordes of Reptoids each with their own powerful weaponry

Story that's filled to the brim with character and introduces allies and foes alike, each with their own personality

Fully customizable layout that lets players choose which weapons and powers to take to the battlefield for melting the Reptoid scum to nothing

Music penned by Ogresound brings an 80's synthwave feel that captures the essence of the classic TV show Airwolf and games like Desert Strike which serve as the inspiration for Megacopter

Full Steam Deck compatibility allows players to slay Reptoids at their desk, on their couch, or even at their local pizza store

Megacopter: Blades of the Goddess is coming to PC via Steam on June 21st, where it’ll retail at $17.99, though will have a 15% discount for the first two weeks of the game’s release.