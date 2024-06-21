Megaton Musashi W: Wired first major free content detailed

Level5 has announced the first major free content update for Megaton Musashi W: Wired, as well as confirming the game is going on sale.

First up, the update is coming to PC, PS4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch, and will instantly unlock the “legendary collaboration mech and special moves” that are all part of the collaboration with Grendizer. The developer says that “The update also introduces a host of new content including Rogues, weapons, missions, and other improvements”. It’s called the “UFO Robot Grendizer” update, as well, and is version 3.1.0 for those keeping count.

Megaton Musashi W (Wired) is the latest entry in the exciting robot action RPG series from developer and publisher LEVEL5 where a group of chosen youth ride giant robots known as “Rogues” in the struggle to take back the Earth from a group of deadly alien invaders The newest title, Megaton Musashi W (Wired) includes both Megaton Musashi and Megaton Musashi X (Cross) and depicts a story that has yet to be told in the TV anime. The list of supported platforms for worldwide distribution includes Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Steam and includes cross-play and cross-save between all supported platforms. Players can enjoy cooperative play with up to 3 players and battle mode with up to 3 vs 3 players with people from across the world. Legendary Super Robots “Mazinger Z” and “Getter Robo”, as well as “Combattler V” and “Voltes V” join the game as collab Rogues!

As mentioned, there’s a sale and it’s a big one, making the game 50% off. The game goes on sale at different times for PC and Swithc, so we’ve listed them below:

Nintendo Switch: June 27, 00:00 (CEST) / 00:00 (PDT) – July 11, 23:59 Local time / 23:59 (PDT).

Steam: June 27, 19:00 (CEST) / 10:00 (PDT) – July 11, 19:00 (CEST) / 10:00 (PDT).

Level5 did also say that there should be a PlayStation sale which will be “announced once decided”. The team also said that the sale will include the deluxe edition, which includes limited-edition weapons and a mech, an in-game art book (digital, obviously), and other items.

Megaton Musashi W: Wired is out now on PC, PS4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch.