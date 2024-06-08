Phoenix Springs release date confirmed for September

Calligram Studios has announced hand-drawn mystery game Phoenix Springs is coming on September 16th to PC via Steam.

Phoenix Springs is a modern point and click adventure, but the team says it has a “streamlined, intuitive UI, where you collect clues and leads rather than physical objects”.

It’s been nominated for a bunch of awards already (Day of the Devs, Gamescom Latam, and more), and it has a really striking art style as well, and you can check out the most recent trailer, below:

It all begins when reporter Iris Dormer reconnects with her estranged brother. She finds herself in Phoenix Springs, a desert oasis home to an enigmatic community. As she explores ancient ruins and interrogates a rich cast of characters, she must uncover the mysteries that connect the place, the myths, and herself. As you follow leads and talk to characters, you will collect clues and leads in your inventory. Connect these clues with the environment or mention them in fully voice-acted conversations to progress. Discard false leads and red herrings as you solve logical puzzles designed to challenge and delight fans of story-rich interactive experiences.

“Our small team is incredibly excited about releasing Phoenix Springs on September 16th,” said Jigmé Özer, Calligram Studio founder. “It’s been really heartening to see everyone’s excitement for the game, from events like Day of the Devs, to the media that’s had such kind words for us and of course the community that’s been spreading the word about Phoenix Springs. We can’t wait for you all to get to dive into the mystery we’ve created!”

Some of the key features (taken from the Steam page) are:

Fully voice-acted

Hand-drawn art and animations

Streamlined UI

Immersive neo-noir universe

Challenging puzzles

