Super Farming Boy will be getting a demo in Steam Next Fest

Super Farming Boy, the mixture of faming sim and management game (that also includes puzzle and rhythm elements) is getting a demo as part of Steam Next Fest, developer Lemonchili Soft and publisher Renxo Europe has confirmed.

Steam Next Fest takes place from June 10th until June 17th, and the game itself is coming to early access on both Steam and Epic Games Store Q2 2025, with a later release date for Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and mobile platforms.

In Super Farming Boy, you assume the role of Super, whose mom and friends have been captured by the evil nemesis, KORPO. Unlawfully hiring you to work on your own land, Korpo taxes all proceeds for himself! Now, with your friends and mom up for sale, you must harvest your way through some wacky challenges, saving enough to rescue them back! In Super Farming Boy, there are no tools because you are the tool. With the simple push of a button, you can transform into a shovel, a hammer, a pickaxe, a watering can, and more! Super Farming Boy can even FLY! The game’s central mechanic revolves around chain reactions and combos! The magical seed creatures in this world, once harvested, trigger specific chain-reaction effects that enable you to optimize your farm in ways never seen before in a farming game.

Here’s a list of key features for Super Farming Boy from the latest press release:

Superhero abilities: Super Farming Boy has the ability to walk, run, and even fly! Additionally, he can transform into any tool with a simple push or tap of a button.

Super Farming Boy has the ability to walk, run, and even fly! Additionally, he can transform into any tool with a simple push or tap of a button. Chain Reaction & Combos: Optimize your farm by harvesting a single crop and witnessing the chain and combo effects efficiently harvest your entire farm at once. However, meticulous planning in your planting efforts is essential!

Optimize your farm by harvesting a single crop and witnessing the chain and combo effects efficiently harvest your entire farm at once. However, meticulous planning in your planting efforts is essential! Lots of Supertools to Upgrade: All SuperTools and powers in Super Farming Boy™ come in the form of old-school superhero trading cards. Unlock and upgrade them all!

All SuperTools and powers in Super Farming Boy™ come in the form of old-school superhero trading cards. Unlock and upgrade them all! Outlandish Seasons to Discover: Explore a plethora of unique seasons in Super Farming Boy, including Spring, Winteria, Volcanic, Radioactive, Underwater (coming soon), and Timewarp (coming soon).

Explore a plethora of unique seasons in Super Farming Boy, including Spring, Winteria, Volcanic, Radioactive, Underwater (coming soon), and Timewarp (coming soon). Idle helpers to collect: Rescue all your pets by purchasing them back from Korpo! Each pet comes with a unique mechanic to help automate your farm.

Rescue all your pets by purchasing them back from Korpo! Each pet comes with a unique mechanic to help automate your farm. Beauty Up and Customize it All: Personalize your BlobHouse with fantastic beauty items such as tables, rugs, and beds! Your home will be uniquely yours and look amazing with your creative touch.

Personalize your BlobHouse with fantastic beauty items such as tables, rugs, and beds! Your home will be uniquely yours and look amazing with your creative touch. Boss Fights, in a farming game? (coming soon): Utilize your crops’ combo and chain reaction powers to defend your farm against evil creatures like crop eaters and Seasonal Bosses!

Utilize your crops’ combo and chain reaction powers to defend your farm against evil creatures like crop eaters and Seasonal Bosses! Mushroom Boosters (coming soon): Discover all the crazy Mushroom Booster power-ups that provide instant effects, such as Daylight during the night, Instant Weather changing effects, and more mysterious effects. Mix and combine them to see what happens!

Super Farming Boy is coming to PC early access on Steam and Epic Games Store in Q2 2025.