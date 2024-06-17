The Best Online Casino Games Selected by CasinoRIX for Gamers Who Love RPGs

An ongoing trend at online casinos is blending slot games with elements of RPG. More Canadians are interested in these role-playing games because of the character progression and unique storyline. They also include quest-themed bonuses, adding more fun to each round. The gaming experts at CasinoRIX have rounded up some of the best RGP-like slots you can check out today.

What Makes an RPG-Like Online Casino Game?

There are several online slots that bring in elements of RPG games. These games bring players into an immersive world, where they are introduced to characters that have their own storylines. The narrative surrounding these online slots is heavily influenced by the most popular RPG video games.

The main aspect of RPG ties into casino games is the quests. Players spend hours working through the quests in RPG games. While slot gameplay is a lot quicker, there’s still time to bring in this all-time favourite element. There will be certain quests that players need to accomplish during their session to hit a big win. These challenges usually have very generous rewards attached to them.

A common theme we've come across is character progression through loyalty rewards programs. With these, players will earn points and a new avatar, while also unlocking exclusive bonus rewards.



Best Online Casino Games for Gamers Who Love RPGs

With so many choices available, they steered us in the right direction towards five of the best-rated titles. The following games stand out amongst the competition because of the storylines, character progression, and special quests.

Big Froot (Quickspin)

Big Froot is a vibrant game that features classic RPG pixelated animation. As the name suggests, the symbols are different fruit and a Big Foot character. The game is played on a 3×5 grid with 25 fixed paylines and has an RTP of 96.25% (return to player). Players can uncover several bonus features, like scatters, substituting wilds, free spins, and multipliers.

Wild Toro (Elk Studios)

Wild Toro is one of Elk Studio's fan favourite slot games. This game is popular for many reasons, but one of them is that there are 178 ways to win, giving players more opportunities with every spin. As players spin, the Toro moves across the board. In its path, it leaves behind a trail of wilds, presenting even more opportunities for big wins.

Jokerizer (YGGDRASIL)

This is a very high-volatility game. This means that the wins aren't paid out as frequently as low-volatility games, but the payouts are a lot higher, making it worth the gamble. Jokerizer has a lot of really cool features, but it's mostly popular for the mystery win, which could give winning players up to 6,000 coins.

Dragon’s Myth (Microgaming)

Most RPG fans thrive on finding a great-quality myth game. That’s why Dragon’s Myth is a stand-out title. This game has 5 reels, 3 rows, and 20 paylines. There are four dragons which players can collect to trigger the bonus game. Once the player enters the dragon’s cave, they could unleash some massive cash prizes.

GEMIX (Play N GO)

GEMIX takes players on a mining adventure where they can dig up big wins. This game features a ‘Crystal Charge’ mission, which gets triggered after 20 gems have been collected. When this mission is achieved, players can receive some very generous payouts. If they collect 40 gems, they will activate the ‘Super Charge’ for an even bigger prize!



Why Gamers Will Love These Games

RPG-like slots bring a sense of nostalgia to gamers when they play at Canadian online casinos. However, you don’t have to be a longtime fan of RPG games to appreciate these slots. There are many thrills that keep gamblers entertained. From the interesting themes to the unique characters and the side missions where players can collect special rewards.

There is a high level of anticipation for triggering bonuses with RPG-like casino games. Special characters may deliver an exclusive treat, while other games take players deeper into the world when a bonus round is activated.

Conclusion

This wraps up our look at the best RPG-like casino games that Canadians can play online. With each title recommended today, you can explore a world of thrills and may even get lucky enough to win a huge payout. Will you be the next lucky winner? There’s only one way to find out!