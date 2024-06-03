Top PC Games for current gaming year 2023-2024 overview from Stanisław Szymański

The PC gaming landscape in the current year is thriving with innovation and creativity. This year has seen the release of several highly anticipated games, along with some surprise hits that have captivated the gaming community. From expansive open-world adventures to gripping narratives and intense multiplayer experiences, here are the top PC games of 2023-2024.

Starfield

Developer: Bethesda Game Studios

Genre: Action RPG / Space Exploration

Bethesda's Starfield has been one of the most talked-about releases of the year. As their first new universe in over 25 years, Starfield offers an expansive open-world RPG set in space. Players can explore a vast galaxy, engage in space combat, and uncover the mysteries of the universe.

Baldur’s Gate III

Developer: Larian Studios

Genre: RPG

Baldur’s Gate III has finally exited Early Access and launched to universal acclaim. Building on the foundations of its predecessors, this game offers a richly detailed world, complex characters, and a deep, branching narrative. The turn-based combat system is both challenging and rewarding, making it a favorite among RPG enthusiasts.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Developer: CD Projekt Red

Genre: Action RPG

Cyberpunk 2077 saw a major resurgence with the release of the Phantom Liberty expansion. This DLC introduced a new storyline, characters, and areas within the sprawling Night City. Significant improvements in performance and gameplay mechanics have helped Phantom Liberty win back many players, making it one of the top games of the year.

Hogwarts Legacy

Developer: Portkey Games

Genre: Action RPG

Set in the Harry Potter universe, Hogwarts Legacy allows players to experience life as a student at the iconic wizarding school. With a vast open world, intricate spellcasting mechanics, and a deep storyline that includes branching paths, the game has captured the imagination of both Harry Potter fans and RPG enthusiasts alike.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order II

Developer: Respawn Entertainment

Genre: Action-Adventure

The sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order builds on the success of the first game with a richer story, expanded combat mechanics, and more planets to explore. Players once again step into the shoes of Cal Kestis, battling the forces of the Empire and uncovering ancient Jedi secrets. The game’s cinematic presentation and engaging gameplay have made it a standout title in 2024.

2023-2024 has been an exceptional year for PC gaming, with titles that cater to a wide range of tastes and preferences. Whether you’re a fan of action-packed adventures, deep RPGs, or immersive simulations, there’s something for everyone. As technology continues to advance, the future of PC gaming looks brighter than ever.