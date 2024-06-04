Weko the Mask Gatherer release date announced for July

Developer SIRO Games has announced the release date for action-adventure title Weko the Mask Gatherer, and it’s coming on July 26th to Steam.

Weko the Mask Gatherer is a soulslike game but borrows from games like Spyro and The Legend of Zelda, with the team saying it “combines nostalgic graphics with modern gameplay features, charming characters, rewarding puzzles and a dash of humour.”.

Check out the official trailer, below:

This July, players will help the endearing-but-mysterious gecko Wéko on his quest to push back the darkness. Wéko the Mask Gatherer takes players on an extraordinary journey through epic lands, bursting with magic, discovery and intrigue. Accompanied by a moustachioed robot companion named Oz, the titular Wéko sets out to save his home from darkness by locating seven primordial masks, each of which represents one of the seven deadly sins. As Wéko undertakes his heroic adventure, he must harness the power of other, more benevolent masks scattered across the land, each offering a different perk or ability to aid the gecko in his quest. Whether players prefer to play defensively or hack ‘n’ slash their way through, they will wield a combination of masks that suits their own play style. Alongside this myriad of masks, players can unlock new weapons, discover hidden secrets, and even acquire mounts to help them traverse the breathtaking world of the game.

The developer explains that: “Since the game’s announcement, Wéko the Mask Gatherer has enchanted players with its colourful stylings, evoking memories of Spyro the Dragon or The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker. However, this cosy and wholesome mask obscures the slightly darker face of the game. Players must fight off formidable foes in challenging boss fights, each demanding its own set of skills, item combinations and strategic gameplay to overcome. The game, however, carefully balances this intense combat with relaxing puzzles, side quests and locations to explore.”

Weko the Mask Gatherer is coming to PC via Steam on July 26th.